Piper Sandler Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $120.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s current price.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.16.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $89.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.