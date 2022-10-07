Piper Sandler Cuts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $17.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 342,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 513.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 306.4% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

