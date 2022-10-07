PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Trading Up 0.5%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 3,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

Further Reading

