Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Down 3%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 135,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,408,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.
