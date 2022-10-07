Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Down 3%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 135,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,408,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.