Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,178,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,554,000 after purchasing an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 46,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

