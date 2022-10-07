Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Up 5.4%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Pharming Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.53.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
