Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Up 5.4%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.