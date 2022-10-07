Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) versus Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Head to Head Comparison

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rent the Runway and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 2 9 0 2.82 Petco Health and Wellness 0 2 7 0 2.78

Earnings and Valuation

Rent the Runway currently has a consensus target price of $8.91, suggesting a potential upside of 284.01%. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.26%. Given Rent the Runway’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

This table compares Rent the Runway and Petco Health and Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $203.30 million 0.74 -$211.80 million ($8.54) -0.27 Petco Health and Wellness $5.81 billion 0.45 $164.42 million $0.45 25.56

Petco Health and Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway. Rent the Runway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rent the Runway and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -76.30% -293.74% -37.01% Petco Health and Wellness 2.03% 7.96% 2.77%

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Rent the Runway on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of March 23, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,500 Petco locations in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico that included a network of approximately 200 in-store veterinary hospitals. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.