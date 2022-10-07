Persistence Market Cap Tops $83.57 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Persistence has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $83.57 million and approximately $535,787.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00003347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Persistence Profile

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 151,517,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,617,286 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Persistence has a current supply of 151,467,013.000979 with 128,567,013.000979 in circulation. The last known price of Persistence is 0.64556184 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $326,185.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://persistence.one.”

