Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Shares Down 3.4%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Rating) was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI



Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a clinical stage medical device company, develops, patents, and commercializes advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools. The company offers an optical tissue imaging system, an imaging platform, which provides clinicians with the real time ability to assess tissue microstructures during diagnostic, surgical, and pathology procedures.

