Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

PWOD opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $167.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.43. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

