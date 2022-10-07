Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

PEAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Pear Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $297,548.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,290,823 shares of company stock worth $2,481,633. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

