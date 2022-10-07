Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Up to $7.06

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.62. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 170,706 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,025,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 17,997 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $122,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $602,351.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,025,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,513 shares of company stock worth $2,311,420. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,732,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 157,281 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,336,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

