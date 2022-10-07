Patriot Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period.

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Stock Performance

CLIX stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $71.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

