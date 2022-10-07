Patriot Investment Management Inc. Takes $684,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.14 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

