Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 978 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 82,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 56,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

