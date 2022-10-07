Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 395 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USHY. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21.

