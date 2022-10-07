Patriot Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $732,770,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of CSX opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

