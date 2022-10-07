Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,842.7% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 541,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 535,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $823,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.19 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11.

