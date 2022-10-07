Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $301,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,316,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,682,000 after buying an additional 289,476 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $6,112,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

LOW opened at $199.98 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

