Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $252.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

