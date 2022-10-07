Patriot Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,240 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

IDEV opened at $49.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56.

