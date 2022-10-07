Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,235 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of EMB opened at $80.27 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.59 and a 12 month high of $111.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

