PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Shares Up 8%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.75. 14,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 40,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

PARTS iD Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Institutional Trading of PARTS iD

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PARTS iD by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PARTS iD by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PARTS iD by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of PARTS iD by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

