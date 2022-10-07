Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. 2,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

