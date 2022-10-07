Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. OTR Global lowered Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.92.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $71.81 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 824.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 550,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,193 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,149,000 after acquiring an additional 176,801 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 123.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 163,522 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

