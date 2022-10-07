Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells $125,001.45 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.8 %
Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.91. 2,825,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,383. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of -192.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.14.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.13.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
