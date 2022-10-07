Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells $125,001.45 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.8 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.91. 2,825,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,383. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of -192.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

