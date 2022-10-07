Palladiem LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Palladiem LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after buying an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after buying an additional 1,243,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,416,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

