Palladiem LLC Buys Shares of 12,990 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 367,272 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $109.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,511. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.83 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.09.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

