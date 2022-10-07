Palladiem LLC Buys 295 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Palladiem LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,272. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

