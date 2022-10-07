Palladiem LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Palladiem LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. 51,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

