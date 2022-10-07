Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.63

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 66431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Company Profile
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pagaya Technologies (PGY)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.