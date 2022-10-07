Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.63

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 66431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $160,964,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,660,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

