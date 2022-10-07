Oyster Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:OSTR) Shares Up 0.3%

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 11,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 48,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 663,852 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 88.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 214,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 100,875 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $586,000.

About Oyster Enterprises Acquisition

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

