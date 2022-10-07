Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.25-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $92.89. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $6,281,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

