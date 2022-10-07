Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Shares Up 4.9%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 50,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 868% from the average session volume of 5,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.