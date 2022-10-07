Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Down to $16.17

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.17, but opened at $15.51. Outset Medical shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 792 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Outset Medical Stock Down 7.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $714.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $984,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,831 shares of company stock worth $856,938 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

