O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $449,778,000. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after acquiring an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,291,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ORLY traded down $24.70 on Friday, hitting $707.71. 15,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $712.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

