Opium Market Capitalization Tops $661,596.26 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Opium token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $661,596.26 and approximately $47,300.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,161,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opium’s official Twitter account is @opium_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opium’s official website is opium.network.

Buying and Selling Opium

According to CryptoCompare, “Opium (OPIUM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Opium has a current supply of 0 with 4,161,204 in circulation. The last known price of Opium is 0.15870183 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $48,966.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://opium.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.