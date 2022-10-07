Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.57

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 11128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Stephens cut shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $940.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 18.48 and a quick ratio of 18.48.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 114,914 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,801 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,545,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 209,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

