Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 69500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

