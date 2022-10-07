ONE TREE ONE LIFE Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.38 (TREE)

ONE TREE ONE LIFE (TREE) traded 76.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One ONE TREE ONE LIFE token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ONE TREE ONE LIFE has traded down 86.5% against the U.S. dollar. ONE TREE ONE LIFE has a total market cap of $2.38 and approximately $15,885.00 worth of ONE TREE ONE LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,625.05 or 0.99991973 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003159 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00051990 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063275 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00022586 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005015 BTC.

ONE TREE ONE LIFE Token Profile

ONE TREE ONE LIFE (CRYPTO:TREE) is a token. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ONE TREE ONE LIFE’s total supply is 108,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,245,006 tokens. The Reddit community for ONE TREE ONE LIFE is https://reddit.com/r/onetreeonelife and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ONE TREE ONE LIFE’s official website is www.onetreeonelife.co. ONE TREE ONE LIFE’s official Twitter account is @onetreeonelife.

ONE TREE ONE LIFE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONE TREE ONE LIFE (TREE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ONE TREE ONE LIFE has a current supply of 108,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONE TREE ONE LIFE is 0 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $61.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.onetreeonelife.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONE TREE ONE LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONE TREE ONE LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONE TREE ONE LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

