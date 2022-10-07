ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Acquired by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the quarter. ON24 comprises approximately 1.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of ON24 worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,329.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ON24 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

