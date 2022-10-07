Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.14

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 4757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Amundi bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 17.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 696,244 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.