Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 347.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,608 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises about 3.1% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Barton Investment Management grew its stake in Okta by 2.3% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Okta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Okta by 22.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Okta by 48.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.54.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. 8,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $272.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

