Oiler (OIL) Price Reaches $0.0701 on Exchanges

Oiler (OIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Oiler has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Oiler coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oiler has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Oiler Coin Profile

Oiler’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oiler’s official website is www.oiler.network.

Buying and Selling Oiler

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oiler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oiler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

