Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance
NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.39.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.
