Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEX. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% in the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 447,761 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth about $1,668,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 238,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

