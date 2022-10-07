Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of NYMX opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.79. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
