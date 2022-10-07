NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman Sells 5,000 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at C$2,135,445.65.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$273,334.23.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total transaction of C$57,950.00.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NVA traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.30. The company had a trading volume of 785,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.7980792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.38.

NuVista Energy Company Profile



NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

