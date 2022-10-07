Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Down to $22.72

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.72, but opened at $21.72. Nutanix shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 5,160 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Nutanix Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,002.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 36.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,819,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after buying an additional 487,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 19.5% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after buying an additional 328,080 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

