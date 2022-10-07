Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Nucor Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $117.81 on Friday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average is $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

