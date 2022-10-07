Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Nucor Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $117.81 on Friday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average is $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

