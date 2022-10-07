NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Position Lifted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 69,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 59.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 738,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after buying an additional 276,305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 41.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 119,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 34,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $615,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

